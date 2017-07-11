Abby Lee Miller Laughs it Up About Going to Prison

Abby Lee Miller Best Part About Going to Prison ...

Abby Lee Miller's putting a good spin on going to prison ... free rent!!!

The former "Dance Moms" star was yukking it up with the paps Monday night leaving Craig's ... and we gotta say, she looked pretty damn chill for someone who is 1 day away from reporting to prison for a year.

You'll recall she pled guilty to multiple fraud counts in connection with trying to hide $755,000 in earnings from the government. No word on what Abby's final meal was, but she's a fan of the bargain brands.

Also ... Abby has no plans to bust an El Chapo.