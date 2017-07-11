Jesse Williams Lashes Out Over Divorce Stories On Jay-Z's '4:44' Release

Jesse Williams Lashes Out Over Divorce Stories on Jay-Z's '4:44' Release

Jesse Williams had harsh words for people who harshly judged him over his divorce ... and he did it on a Jay-Z video.

Jesse had 25 seconds on Jay-Z's 11-minute newest release, "Footnotes from 4:44" ... talking about the ongoing divorce and custody dispute with estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

Jesse says ... "I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f****** are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship -- like the most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all my heart -- that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Stories had surfaced about Minka Kelly, with whom he was shooting a video game, and this is his first response to that.