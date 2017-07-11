Shia LaBeouf Arrest Bodycam Footage Shows Drunken Rant, Calls Cop a 'Stupid Bitch'

Shia LaBeouf unleashed an epic drunken rant at Savannah, GA police as they took him into custody -- and bodycam footage shows him repeatedly calling one cop a "dumb f**k" and a "stupid bitch."
As we reported ... cops tracked down Shia at his hotel and arrested him in the lobby, but he did not go quietly. He yelled at the officer, "I have rights! I'm an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?"
The rant got worse once he was in the police cruiser -- "I'm a f**king American, I pay my taxes, get these s**ts off my f**king arm." He also got racial, telling the black officer ... the President "doesn't give a f**k about you, and you wanna do what? Arrest white people?"
After unsuccessfully begging the cops to let him go ... he turned to threats, saying ... "I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch!"
As we reported, Shia was booked for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction.