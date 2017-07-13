Aqib Talib Yo, Odell Beckham ... Help Me Get This Club Off!!

Aqib Talib to Odell Beckham: Help Me Get This Club Off!!

This might be the only time you see a WR help out a CB ...

Aqib Talib saw Odell Beckham out in Hollywood Wednesday night and told him he needed to get his ass to Warwick nightclub ... because it wasn't gonna get poppin' until OBJ walked in.

Don't worry, Odell obliged.

Fun moment though -- Odell and the party crew (which included Jarvis Landry and Emmanuel Sanders) seemed to be having a blast after the ESPYs ... enjoying all the Hollywood scenery (the hot ladies).

Don't worry, the friendship is only temporary ... the Giants play the Broncos in October.