Mayweather, McGregor Lock Horns In London Presser (LIVE STREAM)

Conor and Floyd have gone international ... touching down in England for a showdown close to McGregor's home turf.

Word on the street is the SSE Arena in Wembley is packed full of Conor fans -- this is gonna get intense.

The two have already verbally jousted in L.A., Toronto and NYC -- which was extra crazy, with Conor calling 50 Cent a bitch, and addressing the racism issue.

If the trend continues, there will be lots of yelling, chanting and insults.

The whole thing is set to begin at 11 AM PT ... but the way these guys keep a schedule, it's anybody's guess when they'll actually take the stage.