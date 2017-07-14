Klay Thompson's Dad Says Carmelo Anthony On The Rockets Would Be Serious Threat To Warriors

Klay Thompson's Dad Carmelo On The Rockets? 'Serious Threat To Warriors'

Klay Thompson's dad, Mychal, says the Warriors better hope the Carmelo Anthony trade is dead, 'cause if the Rockets get Melo, they'll be a legit threat to dethrone his son's team.

Houston's already stacked with James Harden and CP3 ... so we asked Thompson -- a former NBA stud himself -- if acquiring Melo would make the Rockets the best team in the league.

"You add Carmelo Anthony to Chris Paul and James Harden, you gotta take them serious."

But is it enough to topple KD, Steph, Klay and Draymond?

We also talked to Mychal about Klay's epic dance moves in China ... guess where KK got those moves.