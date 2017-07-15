Ashley Madison Agrees to Pay $11.2 Million to Settle Class Action Lawsuit

Ashley Madison Lawsuit Down to Pay $11.2M for Blowing Users' Covers

Ashley Madison got caught with its pants down and now to make up for it the extramarital affairs website agreed to fork over a pretty penny.

The website will pony up $11.2 million to settle a class action lawsuit against the site after it was hacked back in 2015 ... exposing sensitive information about its 32 million registered users.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, affected users can sign up to claim their piece of the pie. Ashley Madison will pay up to $3,500 to those with multiple accounts, and whatever's not claimed will be donated to charity.

TMZ broke the story ... a horny guy sued the site after a breach revealed the site actually had a tiny fraction of real women as users.

The judge still has to sign off on the proposed settlement.