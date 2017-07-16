Denver Broncos WR Cody Latimer Gets Pepper Sprayed During Strip Club Fight

Denver Broncos WR Pepper Sprayed In Strip Club Fight ... Video Released

Broncos receiver Cody Latimer was pepper sprayed by a bouncer during a fight outside an Ohio strip club ... and TMZ Sports has the insane footage.

We're told 24-year-old Latimer was trying to get into Diamonds Cabaret strip club near Dayton at the end of February with his uncle and a friend ... but got into a disagreement with the bouncer about the dress code.

We're told the group asked to speak to the manager and then moved outside. That's where the video starts.

In the footage, you see Latimer with his arms out between his group and the bouncer. Things escalate when Latimer slaps the bouncer, who then sprays C.L. with pepper spray. Latimer's uncle then lunges at the bouncer and is knocked out.

We're told Latimer's group left immediately after the fight and cops were never called to the scene. Law enforcement sources tell us there's no pending criminal investigation.

We spoke to Latimer who tells us he was involved in the scuffle, but was simply trying to deescalate the situation. He says he's moved on and is focused on preparing for training camp.