'Big Brother' Houseguest Paul Plans 'Blackface' Stunt, Fans Pissed

"Big Brother" is about to explode with a racist controversy ... if houseguest Paul Abrahamian follows through with plans to dress in black face to mock a fellow houseguest ... who is black.

Paul hatched his plot over the weekend -- fans watching the live feed watched him whisper to other houseguests, who are white, about dressing in dark leggings and "blackface." Later, he instead used the term "black mask."

Paul's had beef with Dominique on the show because they each think the other's double-crossed them. Paul frequently refers to her as a snake -- and while discussing his plan for revenge, he said he was trying to look snake-like.

Whether it's blackface or black mask ... many fans are pissed for the obvious reasons: going after a black houseguest is racially insensitive at best -- or intentionally racist, at worst.

There are black,snakes BUT,should have more morals to know thats not a good idea IF that isnt his intent! 😡 — SiSi'sMamaBear📎 (@sherrif4life) July 17, 2017

Unclear if Paul will go through with his plan or if producers will step in, and tell him to 86 the whole idea. We've reached out to CBS ... no word back yet.