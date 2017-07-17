Brooke Hogan to Rousey: Let's Tag Team Up!

Brooke Hogan to Ronda Rousey: Let's Tag Team Up

﻿If Ronda Rousey is serious about pro wrestling -- she's already got 2 big names willing to team up for a tag team match ... the daughters of Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper!

Brooke Hogan and Ariel Teal Toombs (real-life friends, btw) were out at Skybar in L.A. over the weekend when they made their pitch to the UFC icon.

FYI, Ronda was spotted at WWE's Mae Young Classic event last week and there are rumors she could join Vince McMahon's family business.

Brooke and Ariel are all about it. Your move, Ms. Rousey.