DMX Scores Small Victory in Court as Judge Lifts Travel Restriction

EXCLUSIVE

DMX is no longer on lockdown in the NYC area ... but only if he's traveling to make a dime.

The rapper -- with an entourage about 20 deep -- showed up in court Monday for a hearing to see if the judge would lift travel restrictions imposed after his arrest for tax evasion. You'll recall DMX pled not guilty to 14 counts of tax evasion and as part of his bail wasn't allowed to leave the NYC area.

The judge now says he CAN leave NYC, but he'll need to file a formal request with the court before he can bounce.

TMZ broke the story ... The U.S. Attorney's Office in NYC said the rapper owes the IRS $1.7 million after concealing several years' worth of income.