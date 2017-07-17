Ryan Phillippe Thumbs-Up! But My Leg's So Busted

Ryan Phillippe Hospitalized For Leg Injury

Ryan Phillippe's learning the hard way ... breaking a leg as an actor ain't always a good thing.

The "Shooter" star is laid up in a hospital bed with his right leg bandaged up -- also looks like he has a cast around his ankle. It's unclear what he broke, but based on the hardware fixed on the leg ... we're guessing there was some surgery involved.

No word if it's a work related injury, but Ryan captioned the pic, "I'm going to be ok and I appreciate your concern." A few hours later he changed his tune a bit, tweeting, "this sucks."

More pain meds, please.