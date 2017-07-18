Blac Chyna Digs Her Lap Dance During Ace of Diamonds Strip Club Gig

Blac Chyna Digs Lap Dance During AOD Strip Club Gig!!!

Blac Chyna's back to familiar surroundings ... with money flying all over the place and asses all up in her grill.

BC hit up Ace of Diamonds in WeHo Monday night for her hosting gig ... y'know, the one she lobbied for in the aftermath of her social media war with baby daddy Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna scored $10k for the job and wasn't stingy with it. She spread some of the cash -- looks like Washingtons, not Benjamins -- while taking in a few lap dances. Mally Mall was also there admiring the views.

Outside the club ... it was total chaos when Chyna arrived, and cops even had to help with crowd control. We captured the scene in 360. Enjoy!