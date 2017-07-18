Debra Tate Chill, J Law Fans! She IS Pretty, But ...

Jennifer Lawrence Fans Get Olive Branch from Sharon Tate's Sister

Sharon Tate's sister is trying to calm Jennifer Lawrence's fans -- instead of saying J Law isn't pretty enough to play Sharon ... she just thinks she's not the right kinda pretty.

Debra Tate's been getting blasted on social media ever since her now infamous comment to us about Jennifer potentially filling the Sharon role in Quentin Tarantino's Manson murders movie.

She tried to walk it back with Team J Law, but there's still some brutal honesty. Deb did admit even her first pick, Margot Robbie, might not be right for the job.

For the record, she's reached out to Quentin about the movie. Debra controls the rights to Sharon's likeness, and therefore wants to discuss her sister's portrayal.