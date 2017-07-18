Ed Sheeran Hands 'GOT' Twitter Trolls a Win, Deletes Account

Ed Sheeran 'GoT' Trolls Win ... Deletes Twitter Account

Ed Sheeran got beat like Ramsay Bolton in the Battle of the Bastards -- enough "Game of Thrones" fans lit him up for his singing cameo that he's bowed out of the Twittersphere.

Ed deleted his 19.6 million-strong account Monday night after haters bombarded him with criticism for the very brief scene -- which many thought was too real for the fantasy world of 'GoT.'

Ed did say he'd be quitting Twitter about a month ago, but the timing is still a little suspect. His other social media pages are intact.

Important note for the haters ... his performance couldn't have been that bad since Sunday's season 7 premiere broke HBO's viewership record ... up 27% from last year's premiere.