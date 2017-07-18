UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Punches A Guy In The Stomach, Then Hugs Him

UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Hulk Punches Man In Stomach ... After Man Asks For It

Here's a video of terrifying UFC destroyer Khabib Nurmagomedov punching an average dude in the stomach super freakin' hard ... but don't worry, the guy actually ASKED him to.

Now, why this dude wanted to get popped in the guts by a guy who wrestles bears for fun is beyond us, but it 100% happened when Khabib was messing around with some fans in Tajikistan.

We don't know what Khabib says to the guy before the punch happens, but he seems to be telling him how the shot is going to rearrange his organs before he hits him.

Good news? After he delivers the dragon punch to the dude's stomach the two men hug, which is great, but watching the whole thing made us happy we give hugs to bond on this side of the pond.