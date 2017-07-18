Marlon Wayans to Mike Vick: You're a Cornrow'd Hypocrite!

How does Marlon Wayans feel about Mike Vick telling Colin Kaepernick to cut his afro?

"Aw, Mike Vick! You had damn cornrows! What the hell!"

Marlon says Vick is dead wrong with his image makeover advice for the out-of-work QB -- telling TMZ Sports Kaep's hair has nothing to do with his current employment status.

Wayans says he's got a lot of respect for Colin for taking a stand -- but says at the end of the day, he needed to silence his critics by showing out on the field ... and that didn't happen.

"You can't kneel AND throw interceptions!" Wayans says ... "You ain't gonna score? You ain't gonna have them yards? You better stand up and pledge allegiance, sir!"