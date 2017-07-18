Nicole Scherzinger Flexible When It Comes To Vacation With Tennis Pro BF

Nicole Scherzinger Flexible When It Comes To Vacation With Tennis Pro Boyfriend

Nicole Scherzinger and her Bulgarian pro tennis player boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov, are far from splitting up, but that doesn't mean they can't pull off the splits.

The former Pussycat Doll pulled out some of her old tricks while lounging around Monday on the Italian isle of Capri.

Some people relax while on vacation ... Nicole and Grigor, who is ranked number 10 in the world and got beaten by Roger Federer in the fourth round of Wimbledon, got in a little yoga, a swim sesh and a whole lotta PDA.

Losing can't be that bad when you follow it up with Nicole on vacation.