R. Kelly Neighbors Deny Turning Blind Eye, No Signs of Alleged 'Cult' of Young Women

R. Kelly's Georgia crib was more of a party house than the home base of an abusive cult ... according to neighbors who are shocked at claims the singer was holding women against their will.

Neighbors inside the gated Duluth, GA community tell us they were aware of "a bunch" of women coming and going, but say nothing seemed untoward at the rented home. The women were clearly partying with Kelly and his crew, but seemed to come and go as they pleased.

We're told R. Kelly and his crew would show up every few months and stay less than a week. Neighbors mostly saw the women heading out to party, returning late at night ... and getting food deliveries.

It's not like they were afraid of confronting Kelly either -- one neighbor told us they had a problem with his big SUV limo blocking the street when he was in town, and complained about it. We're told they would absolutely have reported it if they'd seen evidence of the new explosive allegations.

The house in question has been vacant for several months.