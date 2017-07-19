Anthony Munoz Says Johnny Manziel Will Get An NFL Second Chance

Anthony Munoz Manziel Will Get Another Shot ... America Always Forgives

One of the greatest players in NFL history thinks Johnny Manziel WILL get another shot in the NFL ... Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, who says America always gives second chances.

We got Munoz at LAX and asked him if the new Johnny Football has a chance to capture his old pigskin glory again, or if he's done too much to ever be taken seriously again.

When we say "new" we mean it ... Johnny has been keeping his nose extremely clean, working out, laying low, and hanging out with his brand new fiancee, Bre Tiesi.

Munoz says if that guy is here to stay, he thinks it's only a matter of time before some NFL GM gives Johnny a chance to redeem himself.

You hear that, kid? Don't mess it up.