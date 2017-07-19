Rosie O'Donnell Plugs Virtually Killing President Trump

Rosie O'Donnell Plugs Pushing Trump Off a Cliff In Video Game

Rosie O'Donnell's all for killing President Trump in a video game ... at the very least.

Rosie's been getting her kicks playing an online game called "Push Trump Off a Cliff Again" and she's promoting it on her social media. Not exactly shocking considering she's never hid her hatred for Trump, and vice versa.

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

On the other hand ... it's pretty bold for her to promote even virtual violence against POTUS in the wake of Kathy Griffin's bloody head debacle. And remember Rosie had to eat crow after a verbal attack on the President's son, Barron.

Conservatives are destroying her for plugging the game, although reaction from Rosie's fans seems to be ... play on!