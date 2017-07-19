Snoop Dogg Loses Mind on UFC Broadcast, Victory Smoke with Fighter

Snoop Dogg Crazy UFC Commentary Victory Smoke With Fighter

Here's video of Snoop going CRAZY for fighter Sean O'Malley on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" ... after O'Malley 1-punch KOs his opponent.

Seriously ... Snoop absolutely loses his mind -- and it's amazing. His line right before the KO was epic too.

Dana rewarded S.O. with a UFC contract, but O'Malley's real prize came after the show ... when Snoop hooked him up with what looks like a victory blunt!!

FYI, this is only the 2nd episode of Dana's new Fight Pass series -- which features "Snoopcast" every week.

Can't wait for episode 3.