'The Affair' Body Double Sues Showtime for Sexual Harassment, Firing

The woman who body doubled for "The Affair" star, Ruth Wilson﻿, was objectified and humiliated in front of the crew, and then fired for complaining about it ... according to her lawsuit.

Ashlynn Alexander filed suit against Showtime because she believes she got canned in September 2015 after reporting what she calls sexual harassment. In docs, obtained by TMZ, she says the assistant director posted the call sheet for a scene, and referred to her as "Alison Sexytime Double" on the doc. If you don't watch (you should) Ruth's character is named Alison, and she's frequently naked.

Ashlynn confronted the AD in a meeting, and says he admitted the language was inappropriate -- but belittled her, saying she could easily be replaced. Six days later, she was fired.

According to the suit, Showtime's excuse was Ashlynn's hair color wasn't a good match anymore. She calls BS on that because she always wore a wig for the role.

She's suing the network's production company and the AD. Showtime had no comment.