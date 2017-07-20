Steve Tisch Says Colin Kaepernick's Hair Doesn't Matter, 'Cause He Isn't Being Blackballed

Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Kaepernick's Hair Ain't A Problem He's Not Being Blackballed

Steve Tisch says Michael Vick is dead wrong about Colin Kaepernick ... telling TMZ Sports his hair has nothing to do with his NFL return, because Tisch doesn't think he's being blackballed.

We got Steve, the co-owner of the NY Giants at Craig's out in L.A. and asked him if he thought there was any truth to Michael Vick's controversial statements about Colin Kaepernick's appearance.

Vick said Kaep should cut his afro to show NFL teams a cleaner cut look, with the thinking being that chopping his locks could make him more presentable to owners afraid of his off-the-field activism.

Tisch flatly told us he didn't think it was about the hair, and when we asked if he believed Colin was getting blackballed at all -- something a lot of NFL players think -- he said "No."