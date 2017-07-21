Dodgers Organist Honors Chester Bennington with Linkin Park Tribute

L.A. Dodgers Organist Honors Chester Bennington ... Linkin Park Tribute

Even the guy who plays "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at Dodgers Stadium was affected by the death of Chester Bennington ... and honored the Linkin Park singer with a musical tribute on the stadium organ.

Just before the Dodgers took the field against the Braves, team organist Dieter Ruehle played his own version of "Numb"over the loudspeakers.

That's not all ... during the game Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy used LP's "Figure.09" as his walkout music when he took the field.

While Chester was from Arizona, the band was especially big in L.A. -- where the founding members are from.