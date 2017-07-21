Kylie Jenner Starter Home Sold For Modest Profit

Kylie Jenner Sells Starter Home for Modest Profit After Price Drop

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner's parting ways with the first home she ever bought, but it took one final price slash to make it happen ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Kylie sold her 5,100 sq. ft. Calabasas pad for $3.15 million, a bit less than the $3.3 asking price. Our sources say the buyer is Bellami Hair founder Nikki Eslami.

As we reported ... Kylie bought the place for $2.6 million back in 2015 and forked over a ton of money for renovations inside and out. She put the 6 bed, 7 bath house on the market for $3.9 mil in June 2016, but dropped the price in April when there were no takers.

We're told she still came out slightly ahead in the deal, which was brokered by real estate giant Tomer Fridman.

Kylie's not homeless -- she scooped up 3 other properties in the area ... including one she rents to Rob.