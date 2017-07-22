NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: Lonzo Ball's Game Trumps LaVar's Talk

NBA Commish Adam Silver Lonzo's Game Trumps LaVar's Talk ... Dude Can Play

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is showin' mad love for Lonzo Ball ... saying it's Zo's game -- not his dad, LaVar's big mouth -- that has the whole league buzzin'.

We talked to Silver -- one of the coolest guys in all of sports -- about all the talk surrounding the Ball family ... and he says he likes what he sees from the Summer League MVP so far.

There's more ... Silver also says he's a big fan of Ice Cube's BIG3 league and suggests there might be a way for the two leagues to work together in the future. Cool, right?

He also weighs in on the Houston Rockets sale and reveals which pro league commissioner foots the bill when all the honchos get together for lunch.