TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Bengals WR John Ross I'm Down To Race Usain Bolt!! ... For a Good Cause

7/22/2017 12:05 AM PDT

Bengals WR John Ross: I'm Down To Race Usain Bolt!!

EXCLUSIVE

The world's fastest man is getting a challenge from the best 40-yard-dash sprinter in NFL combine history ... 'cause Bengals rookie John Ross says he's down to race Usain Bolt.

We spoke with the ex-Washington star about going up against the 8-time Olympic gold medalist ... and Ross says he's open to facing off with Bolt after he gets his rookie season under his belt.

Ross -- who blew scouts away when he ran a 4.22 at this year's combine -- also believes the speed showdown could raise some money for charity in the process.

Of course, Bolt is set to retire in August ... so, maybe Ross would have a chance??

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web