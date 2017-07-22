Ezekiel Elliott Domestic Violence Accuser Speaks Out, 'Very Toxic Relationship'

Ezekiel Elliott Dom. Violence Accuser Speaks Out 'Very Toxic Relationship'

The woman who accused Ezekiel Elliott of domestic violence in July 2016 is breaking her silence .... saying the incident changed her life forever and calls her relationship with the Dallas Cowboys RB "very toxic."

For the record, Elliott was never arrested nor charged with a crime despite allegations from the accuser he got physical with her 5 separate times between July 17 and July 22, 2016. The woman claimed she was in a relationship with Ezekiel -- but Zeke claimed she was just someone who he had "a sexual relationship with."

Still, the accuser isn't backing down, issuing a new statement Saturday that's obviously about her relationship with Elliott.

"Exactly 1 year ago today my life changed forever," the accuser posted on social media. "I finally got the strength to be the strong woman I was and got myself out of a very toxic relationship"

She concluded, "Speak up and stop domestic violence."

The timing of her statement is interesting, considering the NFL is reportedly getting ready to mete out punishment to Elliott following its own investigation into the incident.

A rep from Ezekiel's camp had previously told us, "I can assure you [the allegations] are not true."