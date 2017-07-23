Birdman Calls BS on Tyga's Claim Cash Money Owes Him $12 Million

Birdman to Tyga I Owe You $12M?! Bitch, You Ain't S***!!!

Birdman's fuming at Tyga publicly declaring Cash Money owes him $12 million ... because he says that statement is complete BS.

Sources connected to the Cash Money honcho tell TMZ ... Tyga's actually the one who walked away still owing the label an album. We're told the label had no problem releasing him because his sales were sluggish.

You'll recall Tyga left Cash Money for Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music back in 2016. All seemed fine, until he went on "The Breakfast Club," and copped to paying $1 mil to get out of his deal -- but also made the $12 mil claim.

Tyga said he isn't suing for the money, which one source sees as proof he's full of crap. As it was put to us, "What person says they won't sue if they're owed $12 million?"

You can smell the beef cooking.