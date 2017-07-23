Ellen Page Death Threats 'Needs To Die In My Hands'

Ellen Page Receives Death Threats Over Instagram

EXCLUSIVE

Ellen Page has been getting death threats on her Instagram and now the LAPD is on the hunt for the culprit.

The perp sent several messages, including one calling her a "lying worthless Canadian" and a "bitch actress" who "needs to die in my hands."

It didn't stop there. Another message read, "I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram."

Detectives got a search warrant last month so they could trace the IP address of the IG name, but we're told so far no arrests.