Kevin & Eniko Hart Before el Bebe ... We Gotta Get Away!

Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Take Pre-Baby Vacay

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife look to be rock solid ... on the sand down in Cabo San Lucas.

Eniko's about six months along right now and still rocking a bikini during their Mexican beach vacay. She and Kevin showed no signs of tension the week after cheating allegations were reported. Kevin's dismissed that as "BS" ... btw.

The Harts were hanging with Ludacris and his wife, along with several other friends -- and the guys were flexing and mugging around the pool.

Bottom line -- it appears all's good in the Hart-land.