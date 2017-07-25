Blac Chyna Ex-BF Pilot Jones Sings ... 'You Look Like S*** Without Me'

Blac Chyna Has New Ex Drama, Pilot Jones Rips Her in New Single

Blac Chyna looks like a deuce without her old boo ... at least according to said old boo, Pilot Jones, who's using a new song for revenge.

Pilot's new single, "Flossin" features the not-at-all-subtle jabs and, naturally, the music video co-stars a Blac Chyna-esque character, played by model AzMarie Livingston.

In the lyrics, Pilot says he's better off without BC ... with way more colorful language. It's interesting he's attacking her this way, after accusing Chyna of bullying him to point he nearly killed himself.

Pilot's clearly trying to capitalize on his Chyna drama. If there's any doubt ... check out his music vid wardrobe.