Charles Barkley Lakers In The '18 Playoffs? ... Man, HELL NO!!!

Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Have ZERO Chance To Make The Playoffs Next Year

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Barkley says any Laker fan thinking the team will make a playoff run behind new star, Lonzo Ball﻿, is smoking purple and gold CRACK ... telling TMZ Sports the Lake Show has ZERO CHANCE.

The hype is officially here, Lonzo balled out so hard in the Summer league (winning the MVP), that a lot of fans are thinking postseason, so when we got Barkley out at LAX we asked him if it was possible.

"Hell no."

Pretty simple. In fact, Sir Charles says in his opinion the 76ers with their young core of guys like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz are waaaay better than the Lakers are right now.

Could be worse Laker fans. You could be the Cavaliers right now.