J.R. Smith's Preemie Daughter: I Can Fly ... Private!

Another great day for J.R. Smith's miracle baby -- who took her first trip to Miami this week ... ON A PRIVATE JET!

Baby Kota joined her NBA star dad, J.R., and mom, Jewel, on a family vacation to South Beach where the kid went to the beach, the shops, the restaurants and of course ... the private jet.

Kota deserves all the spoils -- she's battled (and overcome) the craziest odds after being born around 21 gestational weeks and spending the first 4 months of her life in the NICU at Cleveland Children's Hospital.