TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

J.R. Smith's Preemie Daughter: I Can Fly ... Private!

7/25/2017 5:58 AM PDT

J.R. Smith's Preemie Daughter: I Can Fly ... Private!

Breaking News

Another great day for J.R. Smith's miracle baby -- who took her first trip to Miami this week ... ON A PRIVATE JET! 

Baby Kota joined her NBA star dad, J.R., and mom, Jewel, on a family vacation to South Beach where the kid went to the beach, the shops, the restaurants and of course ... the private jet. 

Kota deserves all the spoils -- she's battled (and overcome) the craziest odds after being born around 21 gestational weeks and spending the first 4 months of her life in the NICU at Cleveland Children's Hospital. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web