Britney's Attack Umbrella Hitting Auction Block

Britney Spears' Infamous Attack Umbrella Hitting Auction Block

EXCLUSIVE

The green umbrella Britney Spears unleashed on a paparazzo after shaving her head in 2007 is hitting the auction block ... and at a decent price, if you've got thousands of dollars laying around.

Daniel Ramos, the pap whose car Britney clubbed with the thing, says he's ready to part with the piece of pop culture history since he thinks Brit Brit's in a good place. Plus he's making a movie and needs the dough. He has floated the idea of the sale in the past, and now it looks like he's ready to make the move.

He had it on him when we ran into him at LAX Tuesday, and it looked to be in good shape although Ramos wouldn't recommend it being used in the rain. The umbrella is listed online with RR Auction and hits the block August 10th.

As for how much it could fetch, Ramos is thinking in the $50k ballpark, and has a favored spot for it to land.