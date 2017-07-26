Dante Fowler Apologizes for Alleged Attack 'I'm a Better Person Than That'

Dante Fowler Apologizes for Alleged Attack, 'I'm a Better Person Than That'

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Jaguars star Dante Fowler pled not guilty to attacking a man in a brutal parking lot incident.

On Wednesday Fowler was apologizing for the incident and saying it won't happen again.

As we previously reported, the 2015 1st round pick was arrested on July 18 in Florida for allegedly punching a man in the face during an altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

He was charged with battery and criminal mischief -- but later pled not guilty to the charges.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, when Fowler took the stage at a Jaguars media event and apologized to the team, the fans and the city of Jacksonville for "for my actions, for what happened, what went down."

He added, "I just wanna let people know and everybody know that's not me as a person. I'm a better person than that, and it won't happen again."

Fowler's apology isn't exactly an admission of guilt -- but he clearly feels he screwed up in some capacity. Sounds like someone who's hoping to cut a plea deal instead of digging in for a trial.