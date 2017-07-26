Marcia Clark Weighs in On O.J. Simpson Getting Paroled

EXCLUSIVE
Marcia Clark says O.J. Simpson has served his time ... once, anyway, out of 3 huge court cases -- but she's not exactly welcoming him back to society.
We got the famed former L.A. Deputy District Attorney -- who prosecuted O.J. in the double murder trial -- and asked what she thought of him getting paroled for the 2008 armed robbery conviction.
Marcia bit her tongue, hard, at first -- but eventually opened up about whether she thinks Simpson is square with the law after 9 years in prison.
Let's just say she takes things on a case by case basis.