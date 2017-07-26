Marcia Clark O.J.'s Paid His Debt ... Well, One of 'Em!

Marcia Clark Weighs in On O.J. Simpson Getting Paroled

Marcia Clark says O.J. Simpson has served his time ... once, anyway, out of 3 huge court cases -- but she's not exactly welcoming him back to society.

We got the famed former L.A. Deputy District Attorney -- who prosecuted O.J. in the double murder trial -- and asked what she thought of him getting paroled for the 2008 armed robbery conviction.

Marcia bit her tongue, hard, at first -- but eventually opened up about whether she thinks Simpson is square with the law after 9 years in prison.

Let's just say she takes things on a case by case basis.