TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Marcia Clark O.J.'s Paid His Debt ... Well, One of 'Em!

7/26/2017 2:57 PM PDT

Marcia Clark Weighs in On O.J. Simpson Getting Paroled

EXCLUSIVE

Marcia Clark says O.J. Simpson has served his time ... once, anyway, out of 3 huge court cases -- but she's not exactly welcoming him back to society.

We got the famed former L.A. Deputy District Attorney -- who prosecuted O.J. in the double murder trial -- and asked what she thought of him getting paroled for the 2008 armed robbery conviction.

Marcia bit her tongue, hard, at first -- but eventually opened up about whether she thinks Simpson is square with the law after 9 years in prison.

Let's just say she takes things on a case by case basis.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web