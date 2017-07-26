Nate Diaz Courted By Mayweather's TMT for McGregor Fight Walkout

EXCLUSIVE

One of Floyd Mayweather's TMT members tells TMZ Sports ... he's courting Nate Diaz to walk out with Floyd for the McGregor fight -- and says there's a REAL chance it will happen.

The man with the plan is "Love & Hip Hop" star, Jason Lee -- who's so close with Floyd, he was part of the boxer's entourage during the McGregor news conference in London.

Lee also happens to be from Stockton, CA -- home of Nate Diaz -- and says he's making a serious run to get Nate to be a special TMT VIP for the fight ... to essentially troll Conor.

We also asked Lee if Justin Bieber would be in Floyd's corner for the fight -- since he has been in the past -- but it sounds like JB is taking some time away from TMT to focus on Jesus.