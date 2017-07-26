Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle I'm Gonna Kick Cancer's Ass ... For a 3rd Time

Breaking News
Pro golfer Jarrod Lyle already KO'd cancer twice ... and he's ready to do it again after a third diagnosis.
“Just another bump in my road. I will fight like no other,” he told PGATour.com.
Lyle, 35, shared the news from a Melbourne hospital on Wednesday ... where a series of tests revealed another relapse.
The Aussie's in an uphill battle ... but he has a history of sensational comebacks.
He was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at age 17, but came back 2 years later ... eventually winning two PGA tourneys. Lyle suffered a relapse in 2012, and again fought his way back to the Tour.
