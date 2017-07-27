Justin Bieber's Moment of Impact From Injured Photog's View

Justin Bieber Moment of Impact ... From Injured Photog's View

Justin Bieber's accident with a photographer was, of course, captured on camera by the photog ... and we just got the intense footage.

You can see and hear the accident from the pap's view -- and you also see how Justin sprung out of the truck and ran around to check on the guy. The camera was still rolling as Justin knelt down and repeatedly asked, "Is there anything we can do to help you?"

Few moments of conflict too -- Justin was upset other photogs continued rolling, instead of helping the guy who'd been hit ... who, by the way, sounded very appreciative of Justin's concern.

You can hear him say, "I always liked you man. You're a good guy. It was just bad timing."