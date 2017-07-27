Offset Collaborated With Cardi B On Her New $60k Chain

Offset Cardi B's New Chain Is a $60k Collab!

The couple that sings together, blings together ... if you're Offset and Cardi B.

TMZ has learned the Migos rapper dropped 6 bands on his girl's new chain, which is blanketed in diamonds ... right down to the digits.

We're told Cardi was a huge fan of Offset's recently purchased pieces, including his $100k raindrop pendant, so about a month ago they hit up his guys at Avianne & Co Jewelers in NYC.

Cardi wanted something original so she handled the design and had him replicate her ILY hand gesture. Dip the whole thing in 20 karats of diamonds, plus 15 more karats on the chain and BAM!

Nice icy teamwork.