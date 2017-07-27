'Bullwinkle Show' Star June Foray Dead at 99

'Bullwinkle Show' Star June Foray Voice of Rocky & Natasha Dead at 99

Moose and Squirrel very sad ... June Foray, the voice of Rocky, and also Natasha Fatale, died Wednesday.

A close friend of June's confirmed her death with a post on Facebook, saying ... "With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old."

June was a legendary voice actress, working in Hollywood for more than a decade before she landed "The Bullwinkle Show" roles in the late 1950s. She worked steadily on tons of animated TV shows and feature films -- more than 300 credits -- right up until 2014.

She won a Daytime Emmy in 2012 for "The Garfield Show" and a Grammy in 1968 for her role as Cindy Lou Who in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."