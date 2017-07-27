Venus Williams Crash 911 Call These People Need Help!

Venus Williams Crash 911 Call, Witness Tells Dispatch 'These People Need Help!'

EXCLUSIVE

Venus Williams' ﻿car crash was a bloody, chaotic scene ... according to frantic 911 callers.

TMZ obtained the audio, and one witness emotionally described the accident with glass everywhere, and at least one person, Jerome Barson, left badly bleeding from his arm and leg. He died 2 weeks later from his injuries.

The caller also says Venus was able to get out of her car and walk, while Jerome and his wife, Linda were badly injured and unable to exit their vehicle. She eventually recognizes Venus, and says "she was unfortunately at fault."

As we first reported ... the attorney for the Barson estate -- which is suing Venus for wrongful death -- says vehicle data from Venus' SUV shows she went from 0 to 19.9 MPH in about 4.2 seconds as she tried to clear the intersection.

Cops on the scene said Venus was at fault in the accident, but did not cite her -- as seen in body cam footage.