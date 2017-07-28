Magic Johnson Dodgers Will Win World Series 'This Is Our Year'

Magic Johnson: Dodgers Will Win World Series, 'This Is Our Year'

Breaking News

Magic Johnson ain't mincing his words -- guaranteeing his L.A. Dodgers are going ALL THE WAY this year and winning the World Series.

Magic grabbed the mic at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium -- and told everyone straight-up, "The Dodgers are going to win the World Series this year."

"This is our year."

He then turned to the injured Kershaw and said, "Get healthy, lead us."

No pressure, bro.

Could be a big year for Johnson -- since LaVar Ball has also guaranteed a deep playoff run for Magic's Lakers.