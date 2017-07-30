TMZ

Chargers' Melvin Ingram My Pregame Playlist? Melvin Ingram!

7/30/2017 12:25 AM PDT

How does Chargers star Melvin Ingram get in beast mode before games?

By bumpin' "SupaMel" ... AKA Melvin Ingram﻿!!

We got the stud DE (and emcee) heading into a listening party in L.A. for his new mixtape "Reap What You Sow" with Bizzy Crook ... and asked Melvin if his own tracks make his pregame playlist.

His response? HELL YEAH ... cause he spits "real rap" unlike other pro athletes that get on the mic. Ingram told us all his tracks are fire ... but he did pick a favorite for getting pumped.

Dude's repped by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports -- so don't sleep on SupaMel.

