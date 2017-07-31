'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Lee Garrett for Racist Tweets on 'Men Tell All'

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Lee for Racist Tweets ... On 'Men Tell All'

Rachel Lindsay finally called out "Bachelorette" contestant Lee Garrett for racist and misogynistic tweets he put out before his time on the show ... and he owned up to it.

Rachel confronted Lee on Monday night's "Men Tell All" episode before next week's finale, and she got to address what a lot of the country has already taken notice of in recent weeks ... that Lee has had some pretty controversial thoughts on Twitter.

One specific tweet that had everyone fired up was posted by Lee last summer which read ... "What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has a sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces."

Luckily, the meeting ended peacefully -- with Rachel saying she hoped this experience would better Lee as a person.

As for him ... he apologized to Rachel and the rest of the guys, and got some love in return.