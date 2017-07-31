Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley Rape Case Goes to Grand Jury

Prosecutors are moving forward with the rape case against Oakland Raiders 1st round draft pick, Gareon Conley, this according to the Cleveland Police Dept.

Officials say the District Attorney's office believes it has enough evidence to prosecute and they kicked the case over to a grand jury -- which will ultimately decide whether to indict the 22-year-old.

As we previously reported, a woman claims the former Ohio State cornerback raped her at a hotel room in Cleveland on April 9 -- just days before the NFL Draft.

Conley says the two did have "brief oral sex" -- but insists it was consensual and says there was no vaginal intercourse.

The accuser had told police they met in the elevator at the hotel. But video shows the two partying at the same bar and leaving at the same time earlier that night.

Meantime, the Raiders officially signed Conley to his rookie contract a few days ago -- reportedly worth more than $10 million over 4 years.

We're guessing the team is monitoring this case very closely.