'Siesta Key' Cast Alerts Police to Death Threats Over Viral Shark Dragging Video

Cast members from MTV's new reality show, "Siesta Key," say they're getting death threats over a controversial video of a shark being dragged by fishermen ... and they've called cops for protection.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police in the FL town where "Siesta Key" is shot were contacted by some of the cast members about online threats, some deadly in nature. The threats all center around the viral video of the heinous shark incident -- the show's star, Alex Kompothecras, bragged he knows the guys responsible.

Alex is reportedly one of the cast members who got death threats. Thing is ... we're told police did not consider the online threats substantial enough to warrant arrests.

However, a premiere party Monday night for the "Siesta Key" debut was canceled for safety concerns. There's now an online push to boycott the show.