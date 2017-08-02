Peyton Manning Might Not Get Reggie Wayne's POTUS Vote

Peyton Manning Might Not Get My POTUS Vote ... Says Reggie Wayne

If Peyton Manning runs for President ... he's gonna have to WORK to get Reggie Wayne's vote.

With rumblings that Manning could transition into politics, we asked the QB's former Indianapolis Colts teammate if he'd pull the lever for the guy out of NFL loyalty.

The answer -- NOPE.

Wayne says he'd only vote for Peyton if he's "talking about the right stuff" ... adding, "If he don't, he might not get my vote."

"Just because we're teammates doesn't mean that what you stand for is right."

Might not be an issue ... Peyton keeps playing down a possible political run -- despite support from guys like John McCain.